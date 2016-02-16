Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling briefly fell before recovering ground against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, after data showed British annual inflation edged up to a 12-month high last month.

The consumer price index fell by 0.8 percent on the month. But the annual inflation rate rose to 0.3 percent, its highest since January 2015, the Office for National Statistics said. That was in line with economists' expectation in a Reuters poll.

Sterling fell to around $1.4470 immediately after the data was released from around $1.4495, before rebounding to trade at $1.4491, leaving it up 0.4 percent on the day.

The euro was down 0.3 percent against the pound at 77.07 pence.

British gilt futures briefly pared losses after the data. They last stood down 40 ticks on the day at 121.33, little changed from before the data.

