LONDON Sterling slipped on Wednesday after an Opinium poll gave the "Leave" campaign a one-point lead over those who want to keep Britain in the European Union, less than 15 hours before voting begins in the referendum on EU membership.

The survey put support for "Leave" at 45 percent and "Remain" at 44 percent. Opinium's previous poll, published on Saturday, had put the two camps level at 44 percent each, based on polling between June 14 and 17.

Sterling fell to as low as $1.4665 GBP=D4 after the poll, down from around $1.4708 before its release, and leaving it flat on the day against the dollar.

Against the euro, the pound weakened to 76.89 pence EURGBP=D4, from around 76.70 pence before, leaving it down 0.2 percent on the day.

British government bond futures FLGcv1 pared losses by around 10 ticks after the poll news, having touched a session low shortly before.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 spiked higher, while U.S. Treasury yields fell as the poll boosted demand for safe-haven debt.

