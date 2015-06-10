LONDON Britain published 21 recommendations on Wednesday to clean up fixed income, currency and commodity (FICC) markets after banks were fined $19 billion for trying to rig interest rate benchmarks and foreign exchange markets.

Some of the recommendations have already been applied while others involve extending existing rules to the three market areas and toughening up what's being introduced at the European Union level.

MAIN RECOMMENDATIONS

* Extending criminal penalties for market abuse in Britain to a wider range of FICC instruments and lengthening the maximum prison sentence from seven to 10 years, moving in line with criminal sentences for fraud;

* Creating a new FICC Market Standards Board comprising end users and industry participants to promote high standards and advise on areas of uncertainty in market practices; if firms failed to change, tougher rules would be introduced;

* Bringing more people under the scope of Britain's new Senior Managers and Certification Regime which will be introduced next year to make bankers directly accountable for their actions. Under the change, dealers and asset managers in FICC markets would also be covered. The regime's presumption of responsibility or reversal of burden of proof won't be applied for FICC employees, potentially making it harder to hold managers to account;

* Applying core principles from the Senior Managers Regime to the Bank of England's governor and deputy governors;

* Cracking down on the practice of "rolling bad apples" when rogue traders change jobs without their new employers knowing about their history;

* Creating a new civil and criminal market abuse regime to regulate the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, to stamp out practices like "front running" or when banks make their own trades ahead of those of their clients;

* Agreeing a single global FX code. Work is already underway on this;

* Looking at ways to align pay in the sector with conduct risk at a global level

WHAT'S NEXT?

* Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he would ask IOSCO, the global umbrella body for securities regulators, to consider new common standards for trading practices across all FICC markets globally;

* The BoE will hold an Open Forum in the autumn to discuss whether enough has been done, future of market structures and how supervision can keep up with innovation in trading.

* The chairs of the FEMR review will update Britain's finance minister George Osborne and Carney on progress by June 2016.

WHAT'S NOT INCLUDED?

* The review makes no recommendation on changing market structures because progress is already being made on this front at the European Union level with its new MiFID II rules;

* There is no recommendation for mandatory electronic trading on open platforms for FICC instruments. Regulators have said industry initiatives in bond and forex markets should be given time to prove themselves.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by William Schomberg)