SYDNEY The sterling rallied to its highest in over two months against the dollar on Friday after Britain's Labour leader Ed Miliband effectively conceded defeat, saying the party had suffered a "very disappointing" night.
Election results showed the Labour party lagged far behind Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, which is poised to return to power.
The pound climbed as far as $1.5523, reaching a high not seen since late February. It has gained nearly 2 percent on the day.
It surged more than 2 percent against the euro, which slid to 72.29 pence. If sustained, that would be its biggest one-day gain against the euro since January 2009.
