Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SYDNEY The sterling rallied to its highest in over two months against the dollar on Friday after Britain's Labour leader Ed Miliband effectively conceded defeat, saying the party had suffered a "very disappointing" night.

Election results showed the Labour party lagged far behind Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, which is poised to return to power.

The pound climbed as far as $1.5523, reaching a high not seen since late February. It has gained nearly 2 percent on the day.

It surged more than 2 percent against the euro, which slid to 72.29 pence. If sustained, that would be its biggest one-day gain against the euro since January 2009.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)