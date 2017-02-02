A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.

Despite raising its growth forecasts - a move that had been widely expected - the BoE sent broad signals that it was comfortable with its record low interest rates, and it said it now expected inflation would be slightly lower in two years' time than it did in November.

The bank stuck to its line from November that interest rates could still go in either direction, and its forecasts assumed a first rise in rates would not happen until the end of next year.

Short sterling futures <0#FSS:> rose strongly across late-2017 and 2018 contracts, implying investors were pricing in a shallower path of interest rate hikes in future.

"The probability of a 25 basis point rate hike by the end of this year nudged lower to 35 percent from close to 50 percent before the report," wrote RBC analysts Sam Hill and Vatsala Datta in a note to clients.

The BoE now expects inflation to peak at 2.75 percent in mid-2018, although many economists say it will exceed 3 percent, largely due to a fall in the pound's value by almost a fifth since the end of 2015.

Governor Mark Carney said in a news conference after the release of the quarterly Inflation Report that the upgraded forecasts did not mean the vote to leave the European Union would be without consequences, and that "the Brexit journey is really just beginning", with "twists and turns" to come.

"Carney kicked the can along the road this afternoon, worrying markets as growth forecasts were upgraded but little commitment found by the governor on how inflation will be handled moving forward," said currency broker Foenix Partners' head of dealing, Alex Lydall.

Sterling fell to as low as $1.2537, down 0.9 percent on the day, as investors pushed back their expectations for when the BoE raises its interest rates from their record lows. It had earlier hit a seven-week high of $1.2706.

The country's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which tends to rise when the currency falls because that helps to flatter the profits of the multinational firms the index comprises, extended gains to hit a session high and was last trading 0.5 percent higher.

BREXIT MEANS UNCERTAINTY

Gilt yields fell sharply. The 10-year yield was on track for its biggest fall in two months, dropping 7 basis points on the day to 1.380 percent.

The two-year gilt yield touched its lowest level since Jan. 3 at 0.091 percent, before recovering a little to 0.112 percent, down 4 basis points on the day.

And the yield premium that 10-year gilts offer over German Bunds tightened more than 5 bps on the day to 94 bps, a level not seen since early October.

The pound tumbled as much as 1.3 percent against the euro, to 86.18 pence, putting it on track for its biggest one-day fall in four weeks.

"Uncertainty still remains the name of the game when dealing with the pound, with further selloffs likely as anxiety mounts ahead of the (formal triggering of Brexit) in early March," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Earlier, a survey showed Britain's construction sector grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but this had little effect on sterling.

Most traders and analysts say the main driver for the currency will continue to be Brexit developments.

The government published a 77-page "White Paper" policy document on Thursday which set out its plans for negotiations on leaving bloc.

(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Janet Lawrence)