Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON The cost of hedging against big price swings in sterling's exchange rate against the euro jumped to the highest in 3-1/2 years on Thursday, with traders citing uncertainty over a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised a vote on whether Britain should stay in the EU by the end of 2017 but markets reckon the referendum is likely to come around the middle or end of next year.

Though Brexit concerns were not yet a major factor in sterling's spot rate, analysts said, investors were buying sterling one-year implied volatility, an option which covers the likely date of the vote. The price of euro/sterling implied volatility rose to 10.45 percent, the highest since May 2012.

Sterling earlier hit a three-month high against the euro, after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said inflation dynamics had weakened in the euro zone and pointed to spillover risks from a slowdown in China, amplifying a chorus of similar warnings that indicate further action as soon as December.

Though investors have pushed back their expectations of when the Bank of England will start to raise interest rates until late next year, the UK is still heading towards tighter monetary policy while the euro zone heads towards still looser conditions, boosting sterling against the euro.

Sterling initially strengthened to 70.41 pence per euro on Draghi's comments, its highest since mid-August, before easing back to 70.74 pence, down 0.2 percent on the day. A drop below 70.27 pence struck on August 18 would leave it on track to drop to July lows of 69.35 pence, traders said.

BMO Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo said sterling was being driven by the euro and dollar, and that the former had been boosted later in the day by a risk-off move as markets worried about Chinese economic growth, which dented the dollar as it made a December Fed rate hike less likely.

Sterling has lost ground against the dollar in recent days after the BoE cooled expectations of a rate hike in the near term, while a blockbuster U.S. jobs report kept chances of a December lift-off by the Federal Reserve very much alive.

Against the dollar, sterling was flat at $1.5212, well clear of a seven-month low of $1.5027 struck last Friday.

"With the BoE remaining hesitant towards committing itself to raising UK interest rates, the recent bounce in sterling/dollar could just be a relief rally and will possibly conclude around the $1.52 area," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.

British gilt futures were up 25 ticks on the day at 116.83.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)