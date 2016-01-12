Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling hit a 5-1/2-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after data showed British industrial output suffered its sharpest fall since early 2013 in November, while manufacturing numbers also disappointed.

Sterling fell 0.4 percent on the day to $1.4483, having traded at $1.4529 just before the data's release. That was its weakest since June 2010.

The pound also weakened to 74.95 pence per euro, taking it close to an 11-month low of 75.55 pence hit the previous day.

Industrial output fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in November after stagnating in October, marking the biggest decline since January 2013. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an unchanged reading.

British gilt futures pared losses after the data. They were 23 ticks lower on the day at 118.32, having stood at around 118.20 before the release.

