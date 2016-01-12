Yuan firms as dollar retreats; Macquarie forecasts no depreciation this year
SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed against the greenback on Tuesday, as the central bank set a stronger midpoint following an overnight retreat in the dollar index.
LONDON Sterling hit a 5-1/2-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, after data showed British industrial output suffered its sharpest fall since early 2013 in November, while manufacturing numbers also disappointed.
Sterling fell 0.4 percent on the day to $1.4483, having traded at $1.4529 just before the data's release. That was its weakest since June 2010.
The pound also weakened to 74.95 pence per euro, taking it close to an 11-month low of 75.55 pence hit the previous day.
Industrial output fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in November after stagnating in October, marking the biggest decline since January 2013. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an unchanged reading.
British gilt futures pared losses after the data. They were 23 ticks lower on the day at 118.32, having stood at around 118.20 before the release.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Anirban Nag)
SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed against the greenback on Tuesday, as the central bank set a stronger midpoint following an overnight retreat in the dollar index.
LONDON Volatility gauges for a number of central and eastern Europe's main currencies spiked to their highest since last June's Brexit vote on Monday, as traders took out insurance bets ahead of France's upcoming elections.