Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling hit intraday highs against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, after data showed Britain's ultra-low inflation rose to its highest rate in almost a year in December.

Consumer prices rose 0.1 percent on the month in December to take the annual rate of inflation to 0.2 percent, the Office for National Statistics said. That compared with economists' expectations for a flat reading and 0.1 percent gain respectively.

The pound rose to $1.4340 after the data, having traded at $1.4320 just before its release, before easing back to $1.4324, still up 0.6 percent on the day but less than one U.S. cent away from a 5-1/2-year low hit on Monday.

Against the euro, sterling strengthened to 75.825 pence, up from 76 pence just before the data, and up 0.9 percent on the day.

UK gilt futures fell as low as 118.86 after the data, down 45 ticks on the day. Ten-year cash yields were up 4 basis points at 1.73 percent.

(Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Marius Zaharia; editing by Patrick Graham)