LONDON Sterling recovered from a seven-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly falling to its lowest in a decade, even as wage growth slowed.

Official data showed the jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 5.1 percent, its lowest since early 2006, but wage growth in the three months to November was its slowest since February.

Having hit a seven-year low of $1.4125 just before the data's release, sterling trimmed some of its losses to trade at $1.4149 after the numbers were published, still down 0.1 percent on the day.

Against the euro, sterling also pared losses to trade at 77.28 pence per euro, down a third on the day but stronger than a one-year low of 77.56 pence hit earlier in the day.

British government bond futures pared gains slightly after the data.

