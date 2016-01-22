Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling edged up in choppy trade on Friday after data showed UK government borrowing dropped sharply in December, while retail spending suffered its biggest year-on-year fall in over six years.

The pound had initially dipped to $1.4253 after the data from $1.4273 beforehand, which confirmed signs that Britain's economy was slowing towards the end of last year.

It bounced back to more than $1.43 briefly before settling at around $1.4285. Against the euro, which was weaker across the board, sterling extended gains to trade up 0.8 percent on the day at 75.91 pence.

