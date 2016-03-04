An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON Sterling rose to its highest in nearly two weeks against the dollar on Friday after the monthly U.S. jobs report led investors trim bets in favour of the greenback, leaving the pound on track for its best week since late-2009.

It ceded ground against the euro EURGBP=D4, having gained nearly 1.7 percent this week as the single currency came under pressure on expectations that the European Central Bank is likely to ease policy aggressively next week to boost falling prices and growth.

Sterling rose 0.3 percent to $1.4236 GBP=D4, its highest since Feb 22 and a far cry from the 7-year low of $1.3836 struck on Feb 29. The dollar weakened after a jobs report showed that while the labour market in the United States was still robust, wage growth was tardy.

That meant the Federal Reserve would raise rates gradually this year and prompted traders to trim bets made in favour of the dollar. ECONUS

"The greenback's instant surge (at the data) was quickly pegged back as market fears over wage growth began to niggle," said David Lamb, head of dealing at FEXCO, international payments company.

Sterling has gained 2.5 percent this week against the dollar as investors cut unfavourable bets made after the formal launch just over a week ago of Britain's referendum campaign over whether to remain in the European Union.

The vote will held on June 23 and while some polls show those wanting to leave the union are gaining ground, the bookmakers are expecting only a one-in-three chance of Britain exiting the European Union.

Traders are, however, wary of the currency given a poor reading of the health of the Britain's huge services sector where the prospect of Britain's leaving the European Union rattled business sentiment last month.

"The higher the pound moves on improving risk sentiment, the more likely "Brexit" developments will begin to weigh on sentiment again. So we see limited upside for the pound from here," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.

The services sector survey was the starkest sign to date that Britain's recovery from the financial crisis is losing momentum, having failed to generate wage and inflation growth to make the Bank of England raise interest rates.

And while Britain's economy continues to outpace many of its European peers, investors have become convinced it will not be strong enough any time soon to justify a rise in interest rates.

Investors worry a "Brexit", which is likely to weigh on growth and push back UK rate hike expectations, would also threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to balance its current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at around 4 percent of output.

