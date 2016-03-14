Sample polymer ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe

LONDON Sterling retreated slightly from a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, weakened by falls in oil prices which overturned rallies in a number of currencies closely linked to global commodities prices.

The pound rose above $1.44 for the first time since the middle of February in U.S. trading on Friday, as action from the European Central Bank to get inflation moving and higher oil prices gave investors some optimism about the global outlook.

That has turned attention for a moment away from the uncertainty over Britain's upcoming referendum on leaving the European Union, widely seen as behind the biggest rise in bets against sterling in almost three years.

Still, most analysts say sterling will struggle in relative terms into the vote on June 23, particularly if labour data on Wednesday adds to signs that uncertainty over the referendum is worsening a slowdown in UK growth.

The pound fell 0.4 percent on the day to $1.4326 while trading flat at 77.49 pence per euro.

"Technical, order driven trading," said analysts from Belgium's KBC. "The decline in the oil price initially didn’t have much negative impact. (But) sterling momentum deteriorated in the U.S. session."

Tim McCusker, who advises hundreds of U.S. institutional investors as chief investment officer of consultancy NEPC, said he was advising clients to hedge their exposure to the pound, still down almost 9 percent since early December.

"I don't think enough U.S. investors are hedged (on sterling)," he said. "They have felt the pain of that move (down), although a lot of the equity moves of the last few weeks have helped.

"I worry that the (example) of the Scottish referendum is creating a false sense of complacency. If the polls keep adjusting then that may create more urgency."

While polls on the last month of the run-in to Scotland's vote on whether to stay in the United Kingdom 18 months ago showed the leave campaign on the verge of victory, in the end they came up well short.

Polls for the EU referendum are far tighter than the Scottish ones were this far out, but bookmakers odds only assign a roughly 30 percent chance of an "Out" vote.

"We continue to see further downside to sterling crosses (currency rates) as we approach the June 23 referendum," analysts from Societe Generale said in a note, recommending buying the Norwegian crown or the dollar.

They recommended selling sterling at $1.44, with a target of $1.39.

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)