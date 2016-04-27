LONDON Sterling ground to a halt after a week of gains on Wednesday, retreating from 12-week highs against the dollar amid another raft of warnings about the impact of a "Brexit" on growth and the currency.

Concerns among investors over the chances of Britain opting out of the European Union in June's referendum have faded somewhat in the past week along with a number of polls showing a solid majority for the "In" camp. The latest survey on Wednesday put the lead at 7 percentage points.

But other polls have shown the campaign is tighter and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned on Wednesday an "Out" vote would be a "major negative shock" that would leave the UK economy 3 percent smaller by 2020.

Dealers and analysts said a weak reading on retail sales and an expected dip in first quarter growth had fed in to the softer tone. Sterling was down 0.25 percent at $1.4546 and 77.75 pence per euro respectively.

"The rally needed to take a breather," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate treasury sales with Western Union in London.

"We had seen a pretty significant correction from $1.43 to $1.46 in a short space of time and the GDP data this morning had some holes in it. I am seeing some stronger resistance building around this $1.4600 mark."

Investors worry that a vote for Britain to leave the European Union in June would leave the country exposed to a slide in the pound, raise the cost of financing its huge public debt and undermine a shaky economic recovery.

Retail sales fell at the sharpest rate in more than four years this month, after cold weather turned shoppers away from new spring and summer clothes, the Confederation of British Industry said. The survey's sales balance was at its lowest since January 2012 and far below all the forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4 percent in the first three months of the year, in line with forecasts but slower than the 0.6 percent in the previous quarter. For the year, the economy grew by 2.1 percent, slightly stronger than economists' predictions.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it had no evidence for or against the slowdown being linked to uncertainty around Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership.

"The ONS went out of its way to say Brexit concerns haven't affected first-quarter growth, but markets will probably write the report off as old news," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities.

"The uncertainty from Brexit will start to show up in the second quarter with consumption and investment likely to slow. For now, sterling is still seeing some referendum-related relief, but for us it remains a close call. There are still eight weeks before the vote and we cannot be complacent about the outcome."

Traders remain wary of the pound's recent rally and expect sharp swings in the weeks leading to the June 23 vote.

"There is plenty of scope for these gains to be reversed as we head to the vote, should opinion polls show the "Leave" camp gaining ground," said Jake Trask, currency analyst at UKForex.

