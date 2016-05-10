Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling steadied on Tuesday, ending a five-day losing streak against a broadly stronger U.S. dollar despite another round of warning signals on the economic impact of Britain leaving the European Union.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in London that Britain's membership of the EU has magnified its role on the global stage, echoing a pro-EU view expressed by President Barack Obama on a visit last month that saw bookmakers lengthen the odds on a Brexit, pushing up sterling.

The pound hit a day's high of $1.4477 on Tuesday after Kerry's comments, though that move coincided with a broad move down for the dollar.

A BRC retail sales survey showed spending was flat in April and the NIESR institute forecast that the pound would slide 20 percent and growth would decline a full percentage point next year if Britain votes on June 23 to leave the EU.

"We have fallen for five days running and there's probably been some sort of a position unwind, plus the numbers this morning were fairly bearish," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at retail brokers London Capital Group.

Money markets have priced in a substantial chance of a cut in Bank of England interest rates by the end of the year, a reflection of concerns over the impact of a Brexit - or the turbulence caused by the vote alone - on growth.

Opinion polls show British voters are roughly evenly split, with one poll from market research company ICM on Monday showing 46 percent of those likely to vote wanted to leave, compared with 44 percent who wished to stay, with 11 percent undecided.

The BoE's monetary policy committee starts a two-day meeting on Wednesday, and will on Thursday release updated growth and inflation forecasts in a quarterly report.

"It will be difficult for them to clearly signal the outlook for policy given the uncertainty surrounding the referendum," Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency strategist Lee Hardman said.

Hardman added that the risks were to the downside for sterling, as the central bank might have to cut its growth forecasts given Brexit uncertainty.

The monthly trade gap also pointed to a vulnerability to further shocks, growing to the largest since 2008 and underlining how much the country depends on inflows of investment to balance the books.

Against the euro, sterling gained 0.3 percent to 78.77 pence.

Gilt futures were flat on the day at 121.30, with 10-year yields unchanged at 1.42 percent and 30-year yields up 1.1 basis points at 2.29 percent .

"Gilts are consolidating after the recent rally as investors await Thursday's key BoE Inflation report. Decent demand for the 2058 linker auction weighed on longer-dated gilts, imparting a steepening bias to the yield curve," Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said. Britain's 700-million-pound ($1.01 billion) sale of index-linked gilts maturing in 2058 attracted bids worth 1.57 times the amount on offer.

