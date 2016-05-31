Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling fell to a one-week low against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, after two polls showed that those campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union had moved ahead, adding to growing uncertainty about next month's referendum.

A telephone poll conducted by polling firm ICM showed 45 percent of respondents favoured leaving the EU compared with 42 percent who said they would vote to stay in the bloc.

A separate weekly online poll by ICM published simultaneously showed voters favoured Britain leaving the EU by 47 percent to 44 percent. Last week's ICM poll put the two camps neck and neck at 45 percent each.

Late on Monday, an ORB poll for the Daily Telegraph showed support for Britain to stay in the European Union was at 51 percent, five points ahead of the leave camp but down from a 13-point lead a week ago. The referendum on whether Britain wants to stay in the EU is due to be held on June 23.

Sterling fell almost a whole U.S. cent after the polls were released, to $1.4547, from $1.4640 beforehand. The euro rose to a one-week high, trading at 76.72 pence, up 0.8 percent on the day, with volumes picking up after a UK public holiday on Monday.

