LONDON Sterling ground out a meagre gain against the dollar on Wednesday but fell against the euro as nerves over the Brexit referendum in two weeks time outweighed a bullish batch of industrial output data.

By 1530 GMT (1630 BST), the pound was up just 0.1 percent at $1.4550 (£1.00) , having reached as high as $1.4580 after data released in the morning showed output grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in April.

Against a resurgent euro, it lost around a third of a percent, handing back some of a 1 percent gain on Tuesday due chiefly to a pair of polls which showed the "Remain" camp just ahead in the run-in to Britain's June 23 vote on EU membership.

While it has recovered from lows hit in February, sterling continues to be buffetted by concerns that a vote to leave the 28-country bloc would leave Britain short of the investment it needs to fund a huge trade and current account gap.

"The (output) data was evidence again that such strong data is unable to leave its mark on sterling," said Richard de Meo, director at Foenix Partners, a firm that offers currency hedging solutions to mid- and small-cap UK companies.

"The debate around the health of the economy has been sidelined and economic indicators have typically been represented by tiny blips in movements of a currency that is otherwise occupied with daily fluctuations in referendum polls."

Industrial output rose 2.0 percent in April after a 0.3 percent rise in March, the biggest month-on-month increase since July 2012, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to stagnate on the month.

Manufacturing output also rose at its fastest pace since July 2012, up 2.3 percent on the month after a 0.1 percent increase in March.

Even if the Brexit vote passes without delivering a major shock to the economy, most banks have doubts that the Bank of England will be able to start raising interest rates this year.

"Overall, we remain of the view that UK industrial production and manufacturing remains a cause for concern," Barclays analysts said in a note.

"We believe this is driven by a structural lack of competitiveness, itself magnified by a strong currency, which although has depreciated since mid-November 2015, is still historically strong."

