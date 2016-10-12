Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON Sterling trimmed some of its gains on Wednesday after a spokeswoman for the British prime minister said there would be no vote in parliament on triggering "Article 50", which will start the formal process to take Britain out of the EU.
"There will not be a vote on triggering Article 50," Theresa May's spokeswoman said.
May has said she will trigger Article 50 by the end of March next year.
Sterling fell to $1.2240 GBP=D4 on the news, down from around $1.2270 beforehand, before recovering to $1.2265 by 0905 GMT, still up 1.3 percent on the day.
Against the euro, sterling firmed to 90 pence EURGBP=D4, from 89.83 pence per euro before.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly)
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.