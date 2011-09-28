A clock displays the time just after midday, opposite the Bank of England in the City of London March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON A second round of quantitative easing would be effective in boosting the economy, the Times newspaper reported Bank of England policymaker David Miles as saying in an interview on Wednesday.

"I think we do on the Monetary Policy Committee have substantial ammunition to use if we need to," he was quoted as saying."

The Times reported Miles said he was closer to voting in favour of a new round of quantitative easing and insisted that he saw "no political pressure being applied" on the Bank.

The article said Miles feels the recent market turmoil in the euro zone had increased the risk of recession, but insisted this was still not the most likely position.

"The case for quantitative easing has become in my mind quite finely balanced, and that wasn't how I saw things. It wasn't quite as closely balanced a decision two or three months back, before we really got the bad news over the summer."

The Bank signalled in policy minutes released last week that Britain's economic prospects were deteriorating so swiftly that it was on the verge of pumping in more money to support growth, potentially as soon as October.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Andre Grenon)