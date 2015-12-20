LONDON Women in Britain's armed forces should be allowed to serve in close combat roles by the end of 2016, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday.

Women make up 10 percent of the country's military force but are currently not allowed to serve in units whose primary purpose is to engage with and kill enemies.

That policy is already under government review, and on Sunday Cameron said he wanted to see the rules changed when the review delivers its findings in mid-2016.

"We’ve already lifted a number of barriers in our Armed Forces with the introduction of female submariners and women reaching the highest ranks in all Services," he said in a statement.

"We should finish the job next year and open up ground combat roles to women."

Earlier this month the United States said it would let women serve in all military combat roles.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Bolton)