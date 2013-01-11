Sergeant Steve Lord from the Royal Marine Training School, Lymstone demonstrates the British military's new Glock pistol at Woolwich Barracks in London January 9, 2013. Britain's Ministry of Defence has signed a £9 million contract to provide its armed forces with more than 25,000 new Glock sidearms, which replace the Browning in use for more than 40 years. Picture taken January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Linnet/MoD/Crown Copyright/Handout

LONDON The military has changed its standard issue pistol to the Glock after using the Browning for more than 40 years, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

It said it had awarded a 9 million pound contract to Austrian arms firm Glock for 25,000 guns because their pistol is lighter, carries more bullets and is more accurate than the U.S.-made Browning.

"I have seen this pistol demonstrated in target ranges and am impressed that this new lighter, safer generation of pistol provides better value for money for the MoD," Defence Equipment Minister Philip Dunne said.

