LONDON Britain has opened a full investigation into the country's major modelling agencies to determine whether they fixed the prices they charge for their models, officials said on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started an initial investigation in March into "anti-competitive arrangements", such as whether agencies worked together to set the prices paid by retailers and brands.

The competition watchdog has not named any of the agencies under investigation. The issue of how much models cost has become more pressing in recent years as retailers and brands need multiple shots of their clothing to be used online.

Britain's modelling industry is famous for producing supermodels such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who are known around the world.

The CMA said that the case was at an early stage and no assumption should be made that there had been an infringement of competition law. Agencies found to be in breach of the law could face fines of up to 10 percent of their group global turnover.

The watchdog said it would conclude its investigation in March 2016 and decide whether any further steps were required.

