LONDON Approvals for home loans in Britain fell unexpectedly in February to their lowest in 8 months, official data showed on Thursday, suggesting a recent modest pick-up in the housing market is fizzling out.

However, a separate survey by the Bank of England showed banks expect demand for home loans to increase in the second quarter of this year.

Separately, the Office for National Statistics released data showing a 0.2 percent increase in services output in January, slowing from December's 0.3 percent rise.

KEY POINTS

- Lowest number of mortgage approvals since June 2011

- Biggest monthly fall in M4 since series began in Aug 1982

- Biggest annual fall in M4 since monthly series began in July 1983

- Biggest monthly fall in M4 excluding intermediate OFCs since Dec 2011

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"Looking at what we saw last week from the BBA it shouldn't come as any surprise that the numbers for February came in significantly weaker for mortgage approvals. The BBA was clearly signalling that.

"Does this reflect something seasonal or does it reflect perhaps the imminent expiry of the stamp duty holiday for first time buyers? I think time will tell.

"It's possible we will get a spike up in March as first time buyers try to take the last possible opportunity to benefit from that but I think there is fundamental underlying weakness in the housing market, perhaps overstated by these numbers, but I do think we shouldn't be expecting the recent upward trend in the market to continue."

"A 0.2 percent increase (in January services output) is good. If that can be sustained throughout the remainder of the quarter we'll be happy.

"There are indications that the service sector is more or less holding up. It's not what you would call a particularly strong performance but it's certainly significantly better than we saw during much of Q4.

"We're hopeful that will be sufficient if it's sustained to give us a positive number for Q1 GDP, but given the weakness in manufacturing in the first quarter, we should be prepared for a not particularly strong positive GDP number."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"It (mortgage approvals) is a bigger fall than we expected. There's no question that the (end of the) first-time buyer stamp duty holiday is having an impact. It looks like it provided more of an uplift to January's figure, and hit February's figures."

"But given the weakness of February's figures we suspect there's some underlying weakness and we don't expect any major pick-up.

"The money supply figures are disappointing too."

"(Services figures) are not as robust as the January PMIs were suggesting, but it's a respectable start to the first quarter after a fairly disappointing Q4."

(Reporting by UK economics team)