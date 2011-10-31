LONDON, Oct 31 - Mortgage approvals fell and net mortgage lending slowed for the second month running in September, pointing to further weakness in the housing market,

Bank of England figures showed on Monday.

Separate figures showed growth in the Bank's preferred money supply gauge -- M4 excluding intermediate other financial corporations -- eased to 0.2 percent on the month from 0.4 percent in August.

KEY POINTS

- Biggest rise in net consumer credit since February 2011

- Biggest annual fall in M4 broad money supply since January 2011

ANALYSTS VIEWS:

BRAIN HILLIARD - SOCIETE GENERALE

"The interesting thing is the continuing acceleration in consumer credit growth, which on a three month annualised basis is now 2.9 percent -- not dramatic, but a steady upward trend since September last year which is a little bit puzzling. The possibility is that consumers feel they have deleveraged too rapidly. Maybe we are seeing a slightly better tone to consumer credit growth than we had expected. It flies in the face of all the gloom and fall in overall consumption in national income account -- so a glimmer of hope there."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT:

"The Bank of England revealing an easing back in mortgage approvals in September and Hometrack reporting that house prices fell 0.2 pct month-on-month in October fuels our belief that house prices are likely to trend down over the coming months in the face of very low consumer confidence amid persistently weak economic activity, markedly rising unemployment and muted earnings growth."

"Specifically, we forecast house prices to fall by around 5% from current levels by mid-2012. Furthermore, we believe that the downside risks to this forecast are mounting given the troubling economic outlook.

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"Given all the other things going on in the world economy, the mortgage figures are a bit of a distraction. Nonetheless, they confirm the anecdotal evidence of the past couple of weeks in that mortgage approvals slipped back in September after a fairly positive run. Consumer credit is rising although whether that represents an increase in distressed borrowing or a relaxation in lending standards to households remains to be seen."