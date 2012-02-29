LONDON The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Wednesday (previous data in brackets):

NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS

JAN DEC FORECAST

58,728 55,019 (52,939) 53,700

LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (CHANGE IN BLN STG):

JAN DEC FORECAST

Total net lending 1.8 0.9 (0.4)

Secured on dwellings 1.6 1.0 (0.7) 0.8

Consumer credit 0.1 UNCH(-0.4) 0.2

- of which credit card UNCH UNCH(0.0)

M4 (PCT MM) 1.6 -1.4

KEY POINTS

- Highest number of mortgage approvals since Dec 2009

- Strongest net change in mortgage lending since Aug 2010

- Strongest month-on-month rise in M4 money supply since Oct 2009

- Strongest month-on-month rise in M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies since records began in July 2009

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"With mortgage approvals matching highs last seen before the credit crunch, although this isn't what it used to be in terms of a reliable indicator of house prices, the trend is improving. So it's good news.

"The fact that broad money supply is improving should give the MPC some comfort that QE is doing what it's supposed to do. It contributes to the idea that this instalment of QE will be the last."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"On the face of it looks like a promising set of figures, with the balance for mortgage approvals at the highest level since December 2009.

"But we would caution with one point, as there's a distortion at the moment from the first time buyers' stamp duty holiday expiring in March. That may have been what was driving things up."

"Consumer credit remains highly subdued and is a symptom of the tentative nature of consumer borrowing demand."