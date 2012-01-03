LONDON Two men were found guilty on Tuesday of the racist murder of black teen-ager Stephen Lawrence, a landmark case that exposed what an inquiry later called institutional racism in the police.

Gary Dobson, 36, and David Norris, 35, were convicted after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey that hinged on new scientific evidence presented by prosecutors.

Here is a timeline of the key events in the case:

April 22, 1993 - Lawrence, 18, stabbed to death in Eltham, southeast London

May-June 1993 - Neil Acourt, Jamie Acourt, Gary Dobson, Luke Knight and David Norris arrested in connection with his murder

May 13, 1993 - Neil Acourt charged with murder

June 23, 1993 - Knight charged with murder

July 29, 1993 - Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) drops all charges due to lack of evidence

Sep. 1994 - Lawrence's family launch private prosecution against Neil Acourt, Knight and Dobson

April 1996 - Private prosecution collapses after identification evidence is ruled inadmissible

February 14, 1997 - Daily Mail names the five original suspects on its front page under the headline "Murderers"

March 24, 1998 - Public hearings open at the Stephen Lawrence inquiry, chaired by retired judge William Macpherson

July 20, 1998 - The five suspects are pelted with missiles and jostled outside inquiry at the Elephant and Castle, south London

February 24, 1999 - Macpherson's report published. It describes London's Metropolitan Police as "institutionally racist"

October 2000 - Doreen and Neville Lawrence accept compensation worth 320,000 pounds from the Metropolitan Police, according to reports

June 2001 - Government announces plans to scrap principle of "double jeopardy" to allow the retrial of people acquitted of murder if new evidence emerges

Sep. 6, 2002 - Norris and Neil Acourt jailed for 18 months for racially abusing a policeman near where Lawrence was stabbed to death

May 2004 - CPS rules out new charges for lack of evidence

July 2006 - Metropolitan Police Commissioner Ian Blair says the murder investigation "will not let up"

November 8, 2007 - Police say they are examining new forensic evidence

September 2010 - Dobson and Norris are arrested and charged with the murder of Lawrence. Their arrests are not reported until May 2011 because of legal restrictions

July 2011 - Dobson and Norris plead not guilty to murder when they appear at London's Old Bailey criminal court via videolink from Belmarsh prison in southeast London

January 3 2012 - Dobson and Norris found guilty of Lawrence's murder

