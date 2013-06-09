Robin Thicke (L) performs as part of Good Morning America's 2012 Summer Concert Series in Central Park in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Andrew Kelly

LONDON American R&B singer Robin Thicke held onto the number one spot in the British singles charts for a second week with "Blurred Lines", notching up the biggest one-week sale of the year, the Official Charts Company said on Sunday.

The song, which features hip hop artists T.I. and Pharrell Williams, sold nearly 200,000 copies during its second week on sale, keeping British rapper Naughty Boy's dance track "La La La", featuring London singer Sam Smith, at number two.

The Official Charts Company said Thicke's success was part of a trend that had seen sales of number one singles go "through the roof" in the last two months selling an average of 150,000 copies a week, compared to 106,000 last year.

In the albums chart, British electronica duo Disclosure snatched the number one spot with their debut album Settle, beating off stiff competition from the Queens of the Stone Age.

"We're absolutely delighted with the result. Proudest moment of our lives. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has bought the record," Disclosure's Guy and Howard Lawrence told the Official Charts Company.

Disclosure's success meant French electronic music duo Daft Punk were knocked off the top spot with "Random Access Memories" and pushed into third place.

Veteran Rod Stewart was duly pushed into number four with "Time".

(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)