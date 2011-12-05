LONDON The X Factor dominated the music charts on Sunday, the talent show's charity single "Wishing on A Star" taking the top slot in the singles chart, while former finalist Olly Murs stormed the album chart with "In Case You Didn't Know."

This year's X Factor finalists teamed up with alumni boybands JLS and One Direction to record the charity single. The cover of the 1970s classic is the talent show's fourth charity release, the Official Charts Company said.

The only other top 10 entrant was Jessie J with "Who You Are," taken from her debut album of the same name, at number eight, up from 37 last week.

Murs was a 2009 X Factor finalist, and his second album took the top spot against fierce competition from Michael Buble's "Christmas," which jumped one place to number two this week.

Rihanna's "Talk That Talk" fell back to number three from last week's position at number one.

Other new entries in the album top 10 were Il Divo with "Wicked Game" at number six and Bruno Mars' multi-platinum former number one "Doo Wops & Hooligans," climbing three places to number 10. "Doo Wops & Hooligans" has spent a total of 34 weeks in the top 10, having entered at number one in January.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Sophie Hares)