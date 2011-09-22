LONDON More than 12,000 British Muslims are expected to attend a global peace conference at Wembley arena in London on Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, organisers say.

The "Peace for Humanity" conference, organised by Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI), a broad based Islamic organisation, will issue a global declaration for peace calling for an end to terrorism and extremist violence.

The event aims to launch a drive to secure one million signatures in support of the declaration, as well as host a full day of speeches, entertainment, and multi-faith sessions, including a collective peace prayer for all main faiths.

Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri, a leading Islamic scholar and founder of MQI, is set to host the event, and will call for "peace, tolerance and respect to all people everywhere," organisers said.

The conference will hear from a number of speakers, including Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband, who are sending video messages of support, as well as Islamic scholar Shaykh Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri.

