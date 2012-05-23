LONDON Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi will address both houses of Britain's parliament on June 21, the speaker of the lower House of Commons said on Wednesday.

"At my request and that of the Lord Speaker she has kindly agreed to address members of both houses in Westminster Hall on Thursday 21 June at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT)," the speaker John Bercow told legislators.

The Nobel peace laureate has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister David Cameron to visit Britain and will spend a week in the country from June 18.

The invitation to give a speech to both houses of parliament is a rare honour accorded in the past to figures such as former South African President Nelson Mandela and, last year, U.S. President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Tim Castle and Mohammed Abbas)