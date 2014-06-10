LONDON Britain's power network operator National Grid will launch a tender this month inviting big energy users to reduce their electricity demand at times of peak consumption next winter, the company said on Tuesday.

The country faces a capacity crunch as old, polluting power plants shut while new stations are slow to start up.

By paying large-scale users to reduce electricity consumption, National Grid's so-called balancing services tender is aimed at avoiding power cuts in extreme situations.

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem, which gave the green light for National Grid's new balancing tools a few months ago, said it was confident the network operator would be able to keep households' lights on this winter.

National Grid is looking for up to 330 megawatts (MW) of power demand capacity this winter and is calling on consumers such as factories and big businesses to reduce consumption between 1700 and 2100 BST on winter weekdays.

"It's our job as electricity system operator to make sure we've got all the right tools at our disposal to balance supply and demand on the electricity network, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Peter Bingham, senior manager of National Grid's electricity market reform project.

The need to balance capacity will rise substantially in the winter of 2015/16, when additional coal plants are expected to close to comply with EU pollution rules.

Over that period, National Grid will tender for 1,800 MW of capacity and extend the offer to flexible power plants that can be contracted to add generation when needed.

Analysts at Liberum welcomed the measures but noted that reductions in peak-time demand would be likely to prompt a drop in wholesale prices for peak power.

"It may have a negative impact on winter peak prices and ironically may trigger further mothballing of CCGTs (combined-cycle gas turbines)," they said in a research note.

Many gas-fired power plants in Britain and other western European nations have been uneconomic for years due to a high discrepancy between gas and power prices.

National Grid expects capacity balancing needs to fall again to 1,300 MW in the 2016/17 winter and to 800 MW in the 2017/18 winter.

