'You can still stop Brexit,' EU lawmakers to tell Britons
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON The opposition finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said on Thursday the newly elected leader of the Labour party was not advocating leaving the NATO military alliance.
Statements by members of the team behind Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran left-winger and anti-war campaigner, have been pored over by the media since he became the surprise winner of a leadership contest at the weekend.
The governing Conservative party has called Corbyn a threat to national security as he has in the past been reported to have advocated withdrawing from NATO, and some Labour members have spoken about their concern over such statements.
"That is not the case," McDonnell, a former trade unionist who backs renationalising banks, said on a BBC current affairs programme after a Conservative politician accused the new Labour leader of advocating leaving NATO.
LONDON After Britain leaves the European Union, immigration should rise and fall depending on the needs of the economy, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, the BBC reported.