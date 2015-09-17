Jeremy Corbyn, the new leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party takes part in his first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in Westminster, London, September 16, 2015. REUTER/Parliament TV/Handout via Reuters

LONDON The opposition finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said on Thursday the newly elected leader of the Labour party was not advocating leaving the NATO military alliance.

Statements by members of the team behind Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran left-winger and anti-war campaigner, have been pored over by the media since he became the surprise winner of a leadership contest at the weekend.

The governing Conservative party has called Corbyn a threat to national security as he has in the past been reported to have advocated withdrawing from NATO, and some Labour members have spoken about their concern over such statements.

"That is not the case," McDonnell, a former trade unionist who backs renationalising banks, said on a BBC current affairs programme after a Conservative politician accused the new Labour leader of advocating leaving NATO.

