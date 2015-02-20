Britain's biggest underground gas storage facility, Rough, experienced an unplanned outage on Friday, operator Centrica (CNA.L) said.

The outage began at 1428 GMT but Centrica could not say when it would be resolved, according to a market note.

Centrica said the outage will reduce withdrawals from the site by around 5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day.

The facility was previously withdrawing at a rate of 42 mcm per day.

Nominated withdrawals from the facility had fallen to 34.3 mcm/day at 1400 GMT from around 43.6 mcm/day at midday.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Holmes)