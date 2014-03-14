Trump was being a gentleman, PM May says on holding hands
LONDON Donald Trump was being a gentleman, British Prime Minister Theresa May said, describing when the U.S. president held her hand during her visit to Washington earlier this year.
LONDON A British warship accidentally launched an inert torpedo during a training exercise on Wednesday, sending a dummy weapon crashing into a wharf at a naval base in southern England used by nuclear submarines.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said an investigation was under way into the incident, which occurred at Devonport naval base in the city of Plymouth on Britain's south coast, the largest such facility in Western Europe.
"We can confirm an incident occurred onboard HMS Argyll, while alongside at Devonport Naval Base," an MoD spokesman said. "During a training exercise, an inert Test Variant Torpedo unexpectedly jettisoned onto the wharf. There was no explosion and no casualties."
Devonport, a sprawling 2.6 million sq metre site, is used by Britain's nuclear submarine fleet as well as hosting training facilities and the country's assault fleet. The MoD did not comment when asked whether any nuclear submarines were present at the time of the incident.
HMS Argyll is the longest-serving type-23 frigate in the British navy and was refitted in 2009/10. The ship, which last year conducted anti drug-smuggling operations in the eastern Pacific, is described on a government website as "one of the most up-to-date and capable frigates in the fleet".
(Reporting by William James; editing by Ralph Boulton)
LONDON Donald Trump was being a gentleman, British Prime Minister Theresa May said, describing when the U.S. president held her hand during her visit to Washington earlier this year.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute on Tuesday to Martin McGuinness, the late former Irish Republican Army commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, saying he had played a pivotal role in the province's path to peace.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Britain's divorce proceedings with the European Union on March 29, launching two years of negotiations that will reshape the future of the country and Europe.