LONDON A lawmaker has been sacked from his job as a parliamentary aide after he was pictured attending a Nazi-themed bachelor party where one of the guests wore an SS uniform, the Conservative Party said on Sunday.

Aidan Burley, 31, who was Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department of Transport, had "behaved in a manner which is offensive and foolish," a Conservative Party spokesman said in a statement.

"In light of information received the prime minister has asked for a fuller investigation into the matter to be set up and to report to him," the spokesman added.

Burley had apologised last week after the Mail Sunday newspaper published photos of him at the party in a French ski resort where some of the revellers were said to have toasted Adolf Hitler and his Third Reich regime.

However, the paper reported Sunday it had since emerged Burley had hired the Nazi costume.

