LONDON British home-shopping group N Brown (BWNG.L), which targets older and larger shoppers, said on Thursday its revenue rose 5.2 percent in the 19 weeks to January 11, spurred on by strong Christmas trading.

Like-for-like revenue during the six-week festive period was up 7.2 percent but the company said its rate of gross margin was a little below expectations.

The company said it forecast full-year results to March 1 to remain broadly in line with expectations.

