In one of the biggest shake ups for Britain's public transport system, state-owned Network Rail will share control over Britain's rail network with private rail operators, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

The move, an attempt to end delays and lower fares, will give private operators like Virgin or Southern Railways responsibility for repair and maintenance of the rail network. (bit.ly/2gRvJl4)

The newspaper also reported that British transport minister Chris Grayling will say that he wants Network Rail to share responsibility for running railway tracks with other operators.

A UK Department of Transport spokesperson said that Chris Grayling is set to give a speech on Tuesday but did not disclose any further details.

Network Rail was not immediately available for comment outside regular UK business hours.

