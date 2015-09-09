Opening and closing times are displayed near the parliament buildings on the Stormont estate, in Belfast, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BELFAST Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party threatened to bring down the province's power-sharing government after a senior member of the main Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was arrested on Wednesday in relation to an IRA murder.

Police suspect members of the IRA, a paramilitary group that is supposed to have disbanded under a 1998 peace deal, were part of the Aug. 12 shooting of Kevin McGuigan, destabilising the grand coalition and prompting crisis talks.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) last week unsuccessfully sought the permission of a parliamentary committee to suspend parliament ahead of talks but said its ministers could resign as soon as Thursday if their conditions were not met this time.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Peter Robinson said his party, the DUP, was considering adjourning the assembly following the arrest of Sinn Fein regional chairman Bobby Storey.

"If that does not happen or, as an alternative, the Secretary of State does not suspend the assembly, then DUP ministerial resignations will follow immediately."

The junior pro-British Ulster Unionist party has already quit Northern Ireland's government in protest but if the DUP was to leave, the governance of Northern Ireland would revert to London for the first time in a decade.

Sinn Fein, the political arm of the IRA during three decades of armed conflict against British rule in Northern Ireland, said Storey was one of three men arrested in relation to the murder and that they would be shocked if he was charged.

Sinn Fein denies the IRA is still active, saying it "left the stage" after a 2005 ceasefire. The disarmament of the IRA and pro-British paramilitary groups led to the power-sharing government between Irish nationalists and pro-British Unionists.

Any confirmation of links between Sinn Fein and the killing could derail the crisis talks called by the Irish and British governments, which started on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein has said that a collapse of the government would increase the prospect of violence returning to the streets and its president, Gerry Adams, said he was gravely concerned by the DUP threats, disagreeing with the proposed suspension.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Theresa Villiers, said on Tuesday that a suspension was not something London thought was right to do in the "current circumstances."

Police have arrested 13 other people as part of their investigation, charging one with firearms offences. The others were released unconditionally.

