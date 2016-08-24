LONDON A serving member of the British armed forces was arrested in England on Wednesday as part of an investigation into Northern Ireland-related terrorism, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The 30-year-old was arrested in Somerset, southwest England, on suspicion of being involved in preparation for acts of terrorism, police said in a statement.

"Today's arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led as part of an investigation into Northern Ireland related terrorism," the statement said, adding that no armed police were involved in the arrest.

Police said there was no intelligence to suggest an immediate threat, and that an address and a wooded area in south Devon were being searched in connection with the inquiry.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: "We are aware of a police investigation involving the arrest of a member of the Armed Forces under the 2000 Terrorism Act and will assist this investigation fully."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)