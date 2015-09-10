LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron is gravely concerned about the political crisis in Northern Ireland, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Northern Ireland is facing its biggest political crisis in more than a decade, with the British government likely to be asked to suspend the province's power-sharing administration after a murder that police said was linked to the disbanded IRA.

"The PM is gravely concerned about the situation... we want to see all politicians in Northern Ireland working together to build a better future for the country," said his spokeswoman, who speaks on condition her name is not used.

Cameron was considering the "next steps" and speaking to both the province's First Minister Peter Robinson and the Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers, Cameron's spokeswoman said.

