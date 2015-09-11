LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he was extremely worried about the political crisis in Northern Ireland where the power-sharing government is on the brink of collapse.

On Thursday, Northern Ireland's First Minister Peter Robinson stepped aside as the province headed towards the gravest crisis since a 1998 peace deal ended years of sectarian violence.

"It's an extremely worrying and difficult situation at the moment," Cameron said after a speech in northern England.

"I don't think it's right for the British government to step in and suspend these institutions. I want to see the politicians of Northern Ireland ... working out how to make these institutions work."

The crisis arose after police said they suspected former members of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army (IRA) were linked to a murder last month.

"It is unacceptable in any part of our country to have active paramilitary groups. They have to be disbanded, and disbanded on all sides," Cameron said.

