BELFAST Four decades after the Irish Republican Army almost killed her father, Arlene Foster will need to cultivate a partnership with a former IRA commander if she is to end Northern Ireland's perpetual political crisis as its first female leader.

The 45-year-old lawyer, who also survived an IRA bomb attack on her school bus as a teenager, was elected unopposed on Thursday as leader of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to become the British province's leader-in-waiting.

She will be sworn in January as First Minister to serve alongside Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, a former commander in the IRA, whose 30-year war against British rule ended after a 1998 peace deal.

As head of a right-wing party with eight seats in Britain's parliament, Foster is also a potential partner for British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party.

Foster will take over a dysfunctional executive which has required repeated international mediation in recent years to stave off the collapse of power sharing and a return to direct rule from London that some warn would boost militants.

The political uncertainty has helped scare away the kind of foreign investment that has transformed the Republic of Ireland, uncertainty deepened by Britain's referendum on leaving the European Union due by the end of 2017.

"She has said it will be business as usual and if that is to be taken at face value that is not very encouraging," said Reg Empey, a member of the House of Lords with the rival pro-British Ulster Unionist Party.

"People are horrified at the poor level of delivery and failure to grasp opportunities. (The Northern Irish parliament) Stormont has been a huge disappointment."

NEW GENERATION

More than 3,600 died in the Troubles as Catholic Irish militants seeking to unite the province with the Republic of Ireland faced off against the British Army and Protestant Loyalist paramilitaries, who wanted it to remain British.

Foster has been feted as a member of a new generation of politicians who came to prominence after the peace.

But even if she is two decades younger than outgoing leader Peter Robinson, a sidekick of firebrand party founder Ian Paisley, the conflict left deep scars.

Foster's father, a member of the Royal Ulster Constabulary Police Reserve, was shot in the head by the IRA on the family farm when she was eight. She watched him come "crawling into the house, blood streaming down his face," she told the Sunday Tribune newspaper.

He recovered and continued to serve in the police, but the family was forced to move.

When she was 17 she survived an IRA bomb on her school bus which was being driven by a part-time soldier in the Ulster Defence Regiment, badly injuring the girl sitting next to her.

Her party insists that the past will not colour her policies, pointing to Paisley, one of the biggest hate figures for Irish nationalists, who developed such a close relationship with McGuinness that they were dubbed the "Chuckle Brothers."

"I think those experiences will make her even more determined to make a Northern Ireland free from violence and free from terrorism," DUP member of parliament Jeffrey Donaldson told Reuters.

"She will be pragmatic in her approach to Sinn Fein. I think in Arlene, Sinn Fein will find they have a very formidable person to deal with."

Foster says she already has a workmanlike relationship with McGuinness. "We get on with the job in hand, that is what we are elected to do," she told Reuters in an interview last month.

Some nationalists have their doubts, particularly after she told the BBC in September that she saw herself as a gatekeeper to prevent "rogue Sinn Fein or renegade (liberal Irish nationalist) SDLP ministers taking decisions that will harm the community in Northern Ireland."

Those comments were interpreted as a sign of business as usual, with both sides of the sectarian divide focused on scoring political points and battling for resources for their respective communities rather than developing the economy.

'BITTER FIGURE'

"Arlene comes across to nationalists as a pretty bitter figure," said nationalist newspaper columnist Brian Feeney. "I don't think she will be forgiven for that 'rogues and renegades' comment any time soon."

Foster was elected unopposed in the election on Thursday to replace her close ally Robinson.

But analysts say she will need to win over the trust of the mainly older male Presbyterians who dominated the party, some of whom are sceptical about her more liberal Church of Ireland background and former membership of the UUP, with whom she split over whether to share power with Sinn Fein.

While the party is hopeful a female leader with a UUP background may help it win new voters in the elections in May, the coming campaign will give her little space for compromise.

There is also little sign that Foster will break ranks with her party in their staunch opposition to gay marriage and abortion. "Arlene has consistently supported the party line" on both issues, Donaldson said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Andrew Heavens)