DUBLIN A senior member of the main Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was released without charge on Thursday after being arrested in relation to an IRA-linked murder, police and his party said.

Sinn Fein, the political arm of the IRA during three decades of armed conflict against British rule in Northern Ireland, said on Wednesday its Northern Irish chairman Bobby Storey was one of three men arrested in relation to the killing, which has led to a political crisis in the province.

"A 59-year-old man questioned by detective investigating the murder of Kevin McGuigan has this evening been released unconditionally," a police spokeswoman said. A spokesman for Sinn Fein confirmed that the man released was Storey.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Andrew Roche)