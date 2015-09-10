Theresa Villiers the Northern Ireland Secretary arrives for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron's first cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in Westminster, London, Britain, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BELFAST Northern Ireland Secretary of State said the province's political parties needed to be brought together urgently to address a growing crisis, dismissing calls to immediately suspend the power-sharing administration.

Northern Ireland was engulfed by its biggest crisis in more than a decade on Thursday after the province's first minister stepped aside and asked the British government to suspend parliament, after a murder police said was linked to the disbanded IRA.

"It is a bad day for Northern Ireland's political process and I think it is also worth remembering there have been a number of such bad days," Theresa Villiers told reporters.

"Solutions have been found through the leaders of Northern Ireland sitting round a table and working together to try and resolve them and that is what we have to do in the days and weeks to come."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Kylie MacLellan in London; editing by Michael Holden)