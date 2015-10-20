BELFAST The leader of Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, Peter Robinson, is to resume his duties as First Minister of the province following the publication of a report on the status of paramilitary groups in the region, his party said on Tuesday.

Robinson stepped aside as First Minister last month after police said that Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) members were likely involved in the killing of a former member. Tuesday's report said the IRA remains in existence but was not planning any attacks.

