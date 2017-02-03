LONDON A former member of the British armed forces pleaded guilty to terrorism offences in connection with Northern Ireland on Friday, police said.

Ciaran Maxwell, 31, was arrested in Somerset, southwest England, last August.

At the Old Bailey on Friday he admitted a series of offences including buying materials intended for explosives and obtaining a pass card and items of uniform of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) which he stored in hides in both England and Northern Ireland.

"This investigation resulted in a significant disruption and protected public safety by removing a large quantity of dangerous material from circulation," said Commander Dean Haydon of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

No date for sentencing has yet been set.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Alistair Smout)