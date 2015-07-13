LONDON Two men have died in an "industrial incident" in Norfolk, eastern England on Monday, police said.

"Initial reports from the scene suggested an explosion had taken place," they said in a statement.

"The men, one aged in his 50s and one in his 20s, both thought to work at the premises involved, died as the result of the incident shortly after 9 a.m. No-one else required medical attention," the statement added.

The incident, which the fire service described as a "commercial building fire" happened at Hellesdon near Norwich.

No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison; editing by Stephen Addison)