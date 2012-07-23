LONDON Britain will make a further 538 million pounds from the sale of Northern Rock to Virgin Money, the body set up to manage the government's stakes in bailed out banks said on Monday.

UK Financial Investments (UKFI) said the UK's Finance Ministry had received a further 73 million pounds in cash from the sale in addition to the 747 million received on completion. The additional payment had been linked to Northern Rock's net asset value on the completion date of January 1, 2012.

Meanwhile, UK Asset Resolution, the British "bad bank" running down Northern Rock's loans has agreed to sell 465 million pounds of mortgage assets to Virgin Money at par, UKFI said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)