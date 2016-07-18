LONDON Wood Group (WG.L) oil and gas maintenance workers employed at several Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) platforms in the North Sea will go on strike for 24 hours on July 26, labour union Unite said on Monday.

The workers, who are protesting against changes to pay and working conditions, will also undertake several three-hour stoppages over the following weeks, a union representative said.

"It is anticipated that the action will severely disrupt operations on the Shell platforms," the union said in a statement.

Shell declined to comment.

