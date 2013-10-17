PARIS The British government and French utility EDF have reached an agreement to allow EDF and its Chinese partners to build a nuclear plant in Britain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The paper said on its website that EDF would hold a 45 to 50 percent stake in the project. Two Chinese companies, including China General Nuclear Power Group, would hold a combined 30 to 40 percent stake and French nuclear group Areva would hold about 10 percent, the paper said.

EDF was not immediately available for comment.

EDF plans to build two Areva-designed EPR reactors at Hinkley Point in Somerset, southwest England, at an estimated cost of about 14 billion pounds.

