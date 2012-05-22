Britain has awarded tenders for the design of new Vanguard class nuclear submarines as part of a 25 billion pound upgrade of Britain's nuclear defence.

Here is a look at Britain's nuclear deterrent:

* The current nuclear stockpile consists of 160 strategic submarine-launched ballistic missiles that can be deployed on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN), one of which is always on patrol.

-- The 2010 Defence Review reduced the maximum number of deployed missiles to 40 per submarine, as part of a plan to limit operational nuclear weapons to 120 in coming years.

-- The four submarines have 16 missile tubes and are armed with Trident II D5 missiles. Each missile is capable of delivering up to 12 warheads more than 4,000 miles with an accuracy measured in metres.

-- Based at Clyde Naval Base in Scotland, the submarines are steam-powered, their reactors converting water into steam to drive the engines and generate electricity.

-- The submarines have been equipped with Trident missiles since 1994. They succeeded the Polaris missile submarines which had maintained a continuous strategic nuclear deterrent for the United Kingdom for almost 30 years.

-- The fours submarines, Vanguard, Victorious, Vigilant and Vengeance were designed and built by Vickers Shipbuilding and Engineering Limited at Barrow-in-Furness. They are the largest submarines ever manufactured in the United Kingdom.

SOME NUMBERS:

Length: 149.9 metres

Displacement: 15,900 tonnes (dived)

Displacement 14,891 tonnes (surface)

Top Speed 25 knots

Personnel 135

RETIREMENT:

-- Because the first two submarines of the existing Vanguard-class fleet are due to be retired in 2024, in early 2007 British lawmakers gave their initial support to a plan for designing a new class of replacement nuclear-armed submarines.

-- However due to defence budget cuts, the final decision on the new delivery platform is to be delayed until around 2016.

AUTHORISATION:

-- Two people are required to authenticate each stage of the process before launching a nuclear strike, with the submarine captain only able to access the firing trigger after two safes have been opened with keys held by the ship's executive and weapons engineering officers.

-- All prime ministers issue hand-written orders, termed the letters of last resort which are four identically worded, handwritten letters written to the four captains of the submarines.

-- The notes instruct the captain what action to take in the event of the United Kingdom being attacked with nuclear weapons that could destroy the government and/or the chain of command.

Sources: Reuters, www.nti.org (Nuclear Threat Initiative), Congressional Research Service/www.politics.co.uk/Atomic Weapons Establishment/www.royalnavy.mod.uk/Military Balance 2012/www.absoluteastronomy.com

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)